Apartment List
/
CA
/
scotts valley
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Scotts Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,165
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
177 Palo Verde Terrace
177 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Spacious Upper Westside Townhouse! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E & Water; Landlord pays garbage. Landscaping: Included Parking: One Assigned Space and Street Parking, as permitted.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
360 Meder Street
360 Meder Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2317 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1286 sqft
2 BR + Loft Westside Condo, Students Welcome! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & garbage included Landscaping: HOA provides Parking: 1 assigned space, guest & street parking as

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace
105 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1237 sqft
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Near UCSC - This 3BD/1.5BA Townhouse is located off of Bay Street on the west side of Santa Cruz near the UCSC campus.
Results within 10 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
28 Units Available
Westside
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - REDUCED - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1425 45th Avenue #4
1425 45th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
925 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 46th Ave. #93
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
865 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Scotts Valley, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Scotts Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Scotts Valley could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CASanta Cruz, CASoquel, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CA
Palo Alto, CALos Altos, CAMorgan Hill, CAMenlo Park, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CANewark, CADel Monte Forest, CAMonterey, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco