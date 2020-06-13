Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

335 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA

Finding an apartment in Sausalito that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Pier.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,600
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,594
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Lower Pacific Heights
80 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,417
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,195
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Outer Richmond
1 Unit Available
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted homes with bay windows and in-unit laundry. Easy access to public transportation. Gated entry. Near the eateries and shops in the Richmond District. Close to Baker Beach and Golden Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,195
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial-style complex with Golden Gate views, close to restaurants, shops and bars in San Francisco's desirable Marina District. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerators and dishwashers. Lobby, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Russian Hill
9 Units Available
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
411 15th Ave
411 15th Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
891 sqft
Located in San Francisco's Richmond District, just west of California State Route 1, this pet-friendly apartment complex lies in a prime position. Spacious rooms have refrigerators and ovens. On-site parking and lobby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Marina District
3 Units Available
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartments in a timeless building in San Francisco's Marina District, just north of Route 101. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerator and oven. On-site gym. Close to Fort Mason and Moscone Recreation Center.
City Guide for Sausalito, CA

"Houses on stilts grow out of the sea / Everything's growin' there, it's growin' for me / You gotta go there, everything grows there / When you get high on a mountain it snows there / Everything's groovy like in a movie / Sausalito is the place to go to." -- "Sausalito (Is The Place To Go)," Ohio Express

Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is a tight-knit, eight-mile-long community steeped in shipbuilding history. With a population of 7,061 according to the 2010 census, Sausalito has been known over the years as an eclectic artist colony, a summer vacation place and a tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sausalito, CA

Finding an apartment in Sausalito that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

