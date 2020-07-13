475 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
301 Fourth St.
301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2647 sqft
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Headlands Court
555 Headlands Court, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
825 sqft
One bed/1 bath condo available with beautiful views - Beautiful 1 bed/1 bathroom condo available in the hills of Sausalito. Condo is a top floor corner unit, and has stunning northwest views of Mt.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
880 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:22am
3 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Russian Hill
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
571 sqft
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
11 Units Available
Presidio National Park
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,710
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Russian Hill
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
1156 sqft
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,095
666 sqft
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Russian Hill
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,200
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
892 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
413 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly apartment complex in San Francisco's ultra trendy Marina District. Close to Aquatic Park and Fort Mason. Rooms have bathtubs, carpets, and hardwood floors. Lobby and garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
City Guide for Sausalito, CA

"Houses on stilts grow out of the sea / Everything's growin' there, it's growin' for me / You gotta go there, everything grows there / When you get high on a mountain it snows there / Everything's groovy like in a movie / Sausalito is the place to go to." -- "Sausalito (Is The Place To Go)," Ohio Express

Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is a tight-knit, eight-mile-long community steeped in shipbuilding history. With a population of 7,061 according to the 2010 census, Sausalito has been known over the years as an eclectic artist colony, a summer vacation place and a tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sausalito, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sausalito apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

