/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
250 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Woods
19405 Vineyard Lane
19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
948 sqft
Just reduced-2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $2900 Available August 1st Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video https://www.youtube.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
El Quito
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1655 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring,
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16135 Greenwood Lane
16135 Greenwood Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2954 sqft
Mid-Century Home in Perfect Monte Sereno location! Enjoy Peace and solitude on this approx. 1 Acre Lot - Just 1.5 miles from Downtown LG! - Large lot with long driveway and abundant space for parking and activities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Calabazas North
7219 Via Vico
7219 Via Vico, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1305 sqft
$1000.00 Off 1st months Rent- 1 bed and 1/2 bath on 1st floor- New Vinyl Plank Floors- 1.6 miles from Apple Main Campus - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
116 Granada WAY
116 Granada Way, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2660 sqft
Executive retreat on a large, 1/3 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by the lush greenery of the La Rinconda Country Club walking trail, plus a park with picnic area, tennis courts, and children's play area across the street.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
The Old Quad
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
Lynhaven
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,689
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1159 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLEWelcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
East Campbell
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Ponderosa
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
50 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northlake
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Central Campbell
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
27 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,744
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
8 Units Available
Union
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Ponderosa
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
The Old Quad
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAOrinda, CAMoraga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CA