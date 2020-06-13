Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa maria
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Santa Maria, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Adam Park
14 Units Available
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,393
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
4 Units Available
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 E Newlove #E
497 Newlove Drive, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1484 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome in Santa Maria - Updated Townhome near elementary school, shopping and restaurants! Freshly painted through out. Living room with brick fireplace and wood-look laminate flooring.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Rancho San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
2503 Santa Rosa Street
2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westgate Ranch
1 Unit Available
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Maria

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1180 Hilltop Rd. #D
1180 Hilltop Road, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, complex has pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685554)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Maria

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2244 sqft
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Maria

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Maria, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Maria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Santa Maria 3 BedroomsSanta Maria Apartments with Balcony
Santa Maria Apartments with GarageSanta Maria Apartments with Parking
Santa Maria Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Maria Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Goleta, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAIsla Vista, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Santa Barbara, CALos Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
University of California-Santa Barbara