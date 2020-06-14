Apartment List
/
CA
/
san pasqual
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

121 Apartments for rent in San Pasqual, CA with garage

San Pasqual apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
312 South Santa Anita Ave
312 Santa Anita Avenue, San Pasqual, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1350 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
375 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1386 sqft
Beautifully designed and decorated. Good floor plan, 3 bedrooms each has its own bathroom. rear unit only one common wall, two level townhouse with attached garage, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO SAN MARINO.
Results within 1 mile of San Pasqual

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,680
3792 sqft
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3
83 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
99 N Greenwood Avenue
99 North Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1408 sqft
Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
90 S Roosevelt Avenue
90 South Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
Welcome to this turnkey "move in ready" home! This beautiful condo has it all! Included in the main floor features a dining room area, living room, cozy custom-stone fireplace, built-in remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Marceline
1 Unit Available
156 Marion Avenue
156 Marion Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1378 sqft
Newer construction, close to Pasadena City College and all shops. This is a craftsman style town home with many details in and out. Property is 1 of total 5 units built in 2007.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eaton Blanche Park
1 Unit Available
59 Eastern Avenue
59 South Eastern Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
A remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath house in a triplex property located in a very nice neighborhood. Brand new water proofing wood plank flooring and A/C. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stainless stove, bathroom vanity sink, toilet.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of San Pasqual
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
13 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,091
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Pasqual, CA

San Pasqual apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Pasqual 1 BedroomsSan Pasqual 2 BedroomsSan Pasqual 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Pasqual 3 BedroomsSan Pasqual Apartments with Garage
San Pasqual Apartments with GymSan Pasqual Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Pasqual Apartments with ParkingSan Pasqual Apartments with Pool
San Pasqual Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Pasqual Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Pasqual Pet Friendly PlacesSan Pasqual Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles