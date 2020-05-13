All apartments in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA
726 Johnson Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:01 PM

726 Johnson Avenue

726 Johnson Avenue · (805) 351-3999
San Luis Obispo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

726 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
This single-level 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance to Calpoly and downtown. Home is approximately 850 sq ft and features a fenced grassy front yard which provides privacy. It also comes with refrigerator, stove/oven, washer and dryer hook ups. No off street parking (except for unloading items).

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

Link for a video walk through:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-69-8tfN8SM

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243448?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 7/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
726 Johnson Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 726 Johnson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 Johnson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 726 Johnson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
