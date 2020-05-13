726 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

This single-level 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance to Calpoly and downtown. Home is approximately 850 sq ft and features a fenced grassy front yard which provides privacy. It also comes with refrigerator, stove/oven, washer and dryer hook ups. No off street parking (except for unloading items).



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



Link for a video walk through:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-69-8tfN8SM



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1243448?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 7/16/20

