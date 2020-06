Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

570 PEACH, #32 Available 06/24/20 570 Peach Street #32 - 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo available for rent! 4 tenants max. Owner pays for Water and Trash. All other utilities are paid by Tenants. Please check our website www.california-west.com for available showing times. If you do not see a showing time listed; then please contact our office at 805-543-9119 to schedule one.



Please call our office to be added to the viewing list.



*Renter's Insurance is required throughout the duration of the lease*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic. #01276163

(805) 543-9119



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5516516)