3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community. This unit has a backyard, 2 car garage, comes with a fridge, dishwasher and so much more! Close proximity to a community playground, the Wine Shed, Blackhorse and much more! A must see upscale SLO Condo. Please call us now at 805.512.8850 to schedule a showing!



NO pets.



NO utilities included.



Renters Insurance required.



BRE #01840567



(RLNE2599487)