Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA

Finding an apartment in San Carlos that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,522
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,778
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,603
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Hillsdale
27 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Neighborhood 1
13 Units Available
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,687
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,905
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,463
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Staumbaugh-Heller
12 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,417
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marina Lagoon
20 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Carlos, CA

Finding an apartment in San Carlos that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

