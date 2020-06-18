All apartments in Rio del Mar
Find more places like 631 St. Andrews Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio del Mar, CA
/
631 St. Andrews Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

631 St. Andrews Dr.

631 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rio del Mar
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA 95003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA Aptos Home with Ocean Views! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant responsible for Water Garbage and PG&E
Landscaping: Front yard landscaping included, Tenant responsible for maintaining the backyard
Parking: Driveway, garage, and street parking as permitted
Laundry: Electric Hookups inside
Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. Tenant must participate in our Pet Program if approved which includes 2 - $50 inspections by PPM paid by Tenant, and additional $250 towards deposit. See additional information below.

Description: This well maintained 2,236 sq. ft. split-level home has lovely ocean views & glimpses of Seascape Golf Course from the spacious upstairs deck. Large, sunny kitchen includes fridge, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher with tile counter tops & eat-in area. Beautiful vaulted redwood clad walls in the living areas and a cozy wood-burning fireplace with gas igniter; wet bar with sink and small fridge in family room. The downstairs office/den has built-in oak cabinetry. Two downstairs bathrooms, 1 has tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom bath has half bath with shower only. Ample storage throughout the home. Large backyard with mature low-maintenance landscaping and expansive deck areas.
?All PPM properties are Non-Smoking on premises.Tenants are required to have proof of a renters Insurance policy with $500,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.

(RLNE4022830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have any available units?
631 St. Andrews Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have?
Some of 631 St. Andrews Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 St. Andrews Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
631 St. Andrews Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 St. Andrews Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 St. Andrews Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 631 St. Andrews Dr. does offer parking.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 St. Andrews Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have a pool?
No, 631 St. Andrews Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have accessible units?
No, 631 St. Andrews Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 St. Andrews Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 St. Andrews Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 St. Andrews Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio del Mar 2 BedroomsRio del Mar Apartments with Balcony
Rio del Mar Apartments with GarageRio del Mar Furnished Apartments
Rio del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College