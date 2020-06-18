631 St. Andrews Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BR/2.5BA Aptos Home with Ocean Views! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for Water Garbage and PG&E

Landscaping: Front yard landscaping included, Tenant responsible for maintaining the backyard

Parking: Driveway, garage, and street parking as permitted

Laundry: Electric Hookups inside

Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. Tenant must participate in our Pet Program if approved which includes 2 - $50 inspections by PPM paid by Tenant, and additional $250 towards deposit. See additional information below.



Description: This well maintained 2,236 sq. ft. split-level home has lovely ocean views & glimpses of Seascape Golf Course from the spacious upstairs deck. Large, sunny kitchen includes fridge, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher with tile counter tops & eat-in area. Beautiful vaulted redwood clad walls in the living areas and a cozy wood-burning fireplace with gas igniter; wet bar with sink and small fridge in family room. The downstairs office/den has built-in oak cabinetry. Two downstairs bathrooms, 1 has tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom bath has half bath with shower only. Ample storage throughout the home. Large backyard with mature low-maintenance landscaping and expansive deck areas.

?All PPM properties are Non-Smoking on premises.Tenants are required to have proof of a renters Insurance policy with $500,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.



