All apartments in Rio del Mar
Find more places like 231 Florence Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio del Mar, CA
/
231 Florence Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

231 Florence Dr

231 Florence Drive · (831) 475-1355 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rio del Mar
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA 95003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Florence Dr · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E
Landscaping: Included
Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.
Laundry: Washer & Dryer included: not maintained, repaired or replaced by owner.
Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. If approved, tenant must participate in our Pet Program which includes 2 yearly inspections by PPM at $50 each, paid by tenant, and an additional $250 toward deposit. See additional information below.

Description: Homey and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located in Rio Del Mar. Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from shopping and Rio Del Mar State Beach. Wood flooring in living room w/working fireplace. Large dining area and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen appliances include fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Washer and dryer included. Landscaped front yard and backyard with patio. Attached 2 car garage.

?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.

(RLNE5809710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Florence Dr have any available units?
231 Florence Dr has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Florence Dr have?
Some of 231 Florence Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Florence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
231 Florence Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Florence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Florence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 231 Florence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 231 Florence Dr does offer parking.
Does 231 Florence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Florence Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Florence Dr have a pool?
No, 231 Florence Dr does not have a pool.
Does 231 Florence Dr have accessible units?
No, 231 Florence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Florence Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Florence Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Florence Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Florence Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 231 Florence Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rio del Mar 2 BedroomsRio del Mar Apartments with Balcony
Rio del Mar Apartments with GarageRio del Mar Furnished Apartments
Rio del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity