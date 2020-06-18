231 Florence Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E

Landscaping: Included

Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.

Laundry: Washer & Dryer included: not maintained, repaired or replaced by owner.

Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. If approved, tenant must participate in our Pet Program which includes 2 yearly inspections by PPM at $50 each, paid by tenant, and an additional $250 toward deposit. See additional information below.



Description: Homey and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located in Rio Del Mar. Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from shopping and Rio Del Mar State Beach. Wood flooring in living room w/working fireplace. Large dining area and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen appliances include fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Washer and dryer included. Landscaped front yard and backyard with patio. Attached 2 car garage.



?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.



