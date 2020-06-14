Ken Doroodian - Agt: 925-4970332 - Beautiful Lafayette home with many upgrades. Quiet tree-lined-streets, wonderful neighborhood, award wining schools, not too far from BART station. All showings only by appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 437 Donegal Way have any available units?
437 Donegal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reliez Valley, CA.
What amenities does 437 Donegal Way have?
Some of 437 Donegal Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Donegal Way currently offering any rent specials?
437 Donegal Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.