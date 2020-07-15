All apartments in Redding
1084 Rollingview Drive
1084 Rollingview Drive

1084 Rollingview Drive · (530) 771-6975
Location

1084 Rollingview Drive, Redding, CA 96003
Tanglewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1084 Rollingview Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church. This home has high ceilings with lots of elegant crown molding. There is a large open kitchen & island with power, along with a breakfast nook. This home comes with Indoor laundry and lots of room for storage. Throughout the house, there is carpet and quality tile. The house also comes with a two-car garage and a single car garage, with automated openers on both. There is a large fenced backyard and a storage shed.

The owner is looking for a credit score of 740 and above.

*No street parking, No RV's per CC&R's

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have any available units?
1084 Rollingview Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1084 Rollingview Drive have?
Some of 1084 Rollingview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Rollingview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Rollingview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Rollingview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 Rollingview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1084 Rollingview Drive offers parking.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Rollingview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have a pool?
No, 1084 Rollingview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1084 Rollingview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1084 Rollingview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 Rollingview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1084 Rollingview Drive has units with air conditioning.
