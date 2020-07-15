Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church. This home has high ceilings with lots of elegant crown molding. There is a large open kitchen & island with power, along with a breakfast nook. This home comes with Indoor laundry and lots of room for storage. Throughout the house, there is carpet and quality tile. The house also comes with a two-car garage and a single car garage, with automated openers on both. There is a large fenced backyard and a storage shed.



The owner is looking for a credit score of 740 and above.



*No street parking, No RV's per CC&R's



No Cats Allowed



