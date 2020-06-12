/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redding, CA
Hawley
19431 Hollow Lane
19431 Hollow Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2012 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on 1/4 acre. 2,012 sq feet of living space with large fenced backyard and covered patio. Beautiful oak built in cabinetry and fireplace insert.
Columbia
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.
Sunset
3566 Sunset Dr.
3566 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood! - Property Id: 70262 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Front yard and backyard. Hardwood floors. Attached garage. Detailed plaster ceiling. Arched doorways.
North Shasta View
1599 Lavendar Way
1599 Lavender Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1346 sqft
1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side.
North Hilltop
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.
Country Heights
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.
Tanglewood
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.
Tanglewood
508 Grants Pass
508 Grants Pass, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831346)
Tanglewood
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)
Benton Tract
303 Pearl Street
303 Pearl Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1760 sqft
303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway.
Twinview
693 Brookridge
693 Brookridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Nice North Redding Home! - This cute house is located on a corner lot. A functional floor plan with 3 bedrooms/2 bath, 1,100 sf of living space. Inside laundry provides convenience. Fresh interior paint; new carpet in living room.
Sunset
896 Congaree Ln
896 Congaree Ln, Redding, CA
$250 MOVE IN BONUS New Palomar 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - New Palomar Home!! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room & Great Room. Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Crown Molding and luxury vinyl flooring.
North Shasta View
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with
Forest Hills
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.
Midway
7222 Jonella Way
7222 Jonella Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
Lightly furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer/dryer in unit and much more! - Partially furnished 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Split floor plan, sunken living room. Large Master with large walk in closet.
Mountain Lakes
1132 Jaxon Way
1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove.
Boulder Creek
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.
Wyndham
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.
North Shasta View
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.
North Shasta View
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
Shasta View
2850 Goodwater Ave.
2850 Goodwater Avenue, Redding, CA
2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded.
Mary Lake
2292 Wicklow St
2292 Wicklow Street, Redding, CA
2292 Wicklow St Available 07/15/20 LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS HOME IN MARYLAKE! - *Property is still occupied.
North Shasta View
2139 Vienna Way
2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
2139 Vienna Way Available 06/15/20 Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 12th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft.
Enterprise
915 De Moll Dr.
915 De Moll Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Modernized Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - BACK ON MARKET! This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths.