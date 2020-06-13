Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Redding, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
19431 Hollow Lane
19431 Hollow Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2012 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on 1/4 acre. 2,012 sq feet of living space with large fenced backyard and covered patio. Beautiful oak built in cabinetry and fireplace insert.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
963 West Street unit 2
963 West Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful well maintained unit in 4-plex, gated and locked complex. - Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in tri-plex. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, nice carpet in living room and bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1599 Lavendar Way
1599 Lavender Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1346 sqft
1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1
200 Ridgetop Drive, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1 Available 06/28/20 200 Ridgetop Drive #1 - Condo off of Hilltop - This is a fantastic condo-style unit located on Hilltop. This puts you just a few minutes from shopping and services. 6-7 Minutes from BSSM and Simpson.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Tract
1 Unit Available
303 Pearl Street
303 Pearl Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1760 sqft
303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
7222 Jonella Way
7222 Jonella Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
Lightly furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer/dryer in unit and much more! - Partially furnished 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Split floor plan, sunken living room. Large Master with large walk in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Lakes
1 Unit Available
1132 Jaxon Way
1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mary Lake
1 Unit Available
2292 Wicklow St
2292 Wicklow Street, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,309
2248 sqft
2292 Wicklow St Available 07/15/20 LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS HOME IN MARYLAKE! - *Property is still occupied.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2139 Vienna Way
2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
2139 Vienna Way Available 06/15/20 Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 12th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
2005 Chestnut
2005 Chestnut Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Charming home - Fully Furnished!! - ADORABLE, 2Bed/1Bath Home with historical features, hardwood floors and archways. Home is completely furnished including linens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quartz Hill
1 Unit Available
194 Ironwood Lane
194 Ironwood Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
536 Teakwood Dr.
536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1329 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1383 B Browning Street
1383 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1383 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Mt Shasta Mall
1 Unit Available
1323 A Browning Street
1323 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lema Ranch
1 Unit Available
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mary Lake
1 Unit Available
1695 Brinn Dr
1695 Brinn Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake Subdivision. Open floor plan, white carpets, covered back patio. Comes with washer and dryer. Built in computer shelf and cupboards.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Redding, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redding renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

