apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Redding, CA with washer-dryer
Twinview
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This is a private room in a beautiful house. Near Bethel Church, Civic Center, Mercy & Shasta Hospitals. Famous Sundial Bridge made of glass. Shared living space, peaceful & quiet backed to a forest. Looking for Long stays.
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda Available 07/17/20 3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.
Saratoga
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.
Tanglewood
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
804 Mission De Oro. Park Point South - Brand New Home! - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction unit that is located close to shopping and services.
Bluffs
723 Doral Trail
723 Doral Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
723 Doral Trail Available 08/13/20 Hilltop Home with Pool Access! - Upscale condo unit in great location off Hilltop! Amazing neighborhood views, a community pool, beautiful landscaping, and all the appliances you need make this a fantastic deal.
Starview
2121 Deimos Ct.
2121 Deimos Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
2121 Deimos Ct. Available 08/16/20 2121 Deimos Ct. Will consider a small dog! - The first unit on a corner lot. Inside, you enter the living room and can see that the home has all laminate flooring.
Mary Lake
1695 Brinn Dr
1695 Brinn Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake Subdivision. Open floor plan, white carpets, covered back patio. Comes with washer and dryer. Built in computer shelf and cupboards.
North Hilltop
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.
North Shasta View
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
Boulder Creek
1213 Grouse Dr.
1213 Grouse Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Redding
2440 Smith Ave.
2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Redding
3710 Fairgrounds Dr
3710 Fairgrounds Dr, Anderson, CA
1 Bedroom
$989
550 sqft
1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)* This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home.
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Results within 10 miles of Redding
Bella Vista
368 Stinson Loop
368 Stinson Loop, Shasta County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2108 sqft
368 Stinson Loop Available 08/25/20 Gorgeous Large Home! - This home was built in 2014 and has tons of amenities! Remote control blinds in living room. Fireplace, washer & dryer included with no warranty. Deep soak in tub. Covered back patio.