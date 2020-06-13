Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA

Finding an apartment in Rancho San Diego that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rancho San Diego
28 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho San Diego

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Diego
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
28 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfortability and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee CA offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3202 Barcelona St
3202 South Barcelona Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOUSE - GATED - ROOM FOR TOY HAULER - Relaxing atmosphere in a country like setting, yet 12 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Pets ok. Plenty of parking space, fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.
City Guide for Rancho San Diego, CA

"And I went to San Diego, the birthplace of the summer / And watched the ocean dance under the moon" -- From "June on the West Coast" by Bright Eyes

Rancho San Diego, California, is among the census-designated places in - you guessed it -San Diego County. More specifically, it is part of the city of El Cajon. Rancho San Diego's main claim to fame is its excellent location, because it is only about 20 minutes away from Mission Beach, SeaWorld and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. So if you're interested in joining its 21,208 residents any time soon, check out the basics on this part of Southern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rancho San Diego, CA

Finding an apartment in Rancho San Diego that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

