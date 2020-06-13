159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA
"And I went to San Diego, the birthplace of the summer / And watched the ocean dance under the moon" -- From "June on the West Coast" by Bright Eyes
Rancho San Diego, California, is among the census-designated places in - you guessed it -San Diego County. More specifically, it is part of the city of El Cajon. Rancho San Diego's main claim to fame is its excellent location, because it is only about 20 minutes away from Mission Beach, SeaWorld and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. So if you're interested in joining its 21,208 residents any time soon, check out the basics on this part of Southern California. See more
Finding an apartment in Rancho San Diego that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.