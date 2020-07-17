4125 Brooks Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home located on a hilltop with 1.08 acres of usable space. The lot offers beautiful oak trees, various rocks throughout the property and a nicely landscaped front yard. The extra large deck wraps around 3/4's of the house and offers views from every side. The home offers laminate & tile flooring, a fireplace, lots of windows that offer natural light and stunning views. The kitchen has granite counters with a dining bar. Upstairs you will also find 2 bedrooms, one with a slider to the back deck as well as a full bathroom. Downstairs is the master bedroom with an extra large closet, private master bathroom, tile floors & a slider to outside. Extra large laundry room with counter and storage. Don't miss out on the 900 square foot detached garage that has finished walls & floor. The extra long driveway can be perfect for the RVs and/or Boat. The backyard has a peaceful setting that can be perfect for some quiet relaxing time or for entertaining.