4125 Brooks Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

4125 Brooks Rd

4125 Brooks Road · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Brooks Road, Rancho Calaveras, CA 95252

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home located on a hilltop with 1.08 acres of usable space. The lot offers beautiful oak trees, various rocks throughout the property and a nicely landscaped front yard. The extra large deck wraps around 3/4's of the house and offers views from every side. The home offers laminate & tile flooring, a fireplace, lots of windows that offer natural light and stunning views. The kitchen has granite counters with a dining bar. Upstairs you will also find 2 bedrooms, one with a slider to the back deck as well as a full bathroom. Downstairs is the master bedroom with an extra large closet, private master bathroom, tile floors & a slider to outside. Extra large laundry room with counter and storage. Don't miss out on the 900 square foot detached garage that has finished walls & floor. The extra long driveway can be perfect for the RVs and/or Boat. The backyard has a peaceful setting that can be perfect for some quiet relaxing time or for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Brooks Rd have any available units?
4125 Brooks Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Calaveras, CA.
What amenities does 4125 Brooks Rd have?
Some of 4125 Brooks Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Brooks Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Brooks Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Brooks Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Calaveras.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Brooks Rd offers parking.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd have a pool?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd have accessible units?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Brooks Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Brooks Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
