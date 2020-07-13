/
pet friendly apartments
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA
5 Units Available
Ramona
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
1 Unit Available
379 Elizabeth Lane
379 Elizabeth Lane, Ramona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2628 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home on 2.5 Acres of land! Over 2,600 sqft of living space. Lots of storage for your outdoor toys! 3 Car attached garage + Large Detached Garage in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
Ramona
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B
1029 Highway 78, Ramona, CA
Studio
$1,095
265 sqft
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona.
1 Unit Available
19308 Laurel Lane
19308 Laurel Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1655 sqft
19308 Laurel Lane Available 07/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Poway
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3071 sqft
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
1 Unit Available
San Diego Country Estates
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
8 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
18 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Carmel Mountain
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
11 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
5 Units Available
East Grove
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
2 Units Available
Kit Carson
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
13 Units Available
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
17 Units Available
Rancho Bernardo
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
12 Units Available
Kit Carson
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Midway
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
4 Units Available
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
2 Units Available
Midway
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
716 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
4 Units Available
Poway
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
2 Units Available
Poway
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
1 Unit Available
Poway
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds located close to shopping, schools, local museums and parks. Units have open floor plans and come in a variety of layouts. Community features on-site maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Bernardo
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos Unit H
11259 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
894 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Bernardo! - Wonderful upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large living, full kitchen, in unit laundry, balcony overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and covered parking.
1 Unit Available
Poway
13208 Tining Drive
13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2838 sqft
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway.
