1 bedroom apartments
88 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinole, CA
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Bay Side
1 Unit Available
1578 San Pablo Avenue
1578 San Pablo Avenue, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
441 sqft
1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Pinole
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 5 miles of Pinole
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
San Pablo
5 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13
5290 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13 El Sobrante, CA 94803 - One bedroom, one bath downstairs condo. Stove/oven & refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring. One covered parking space. Community pool & coin-operated laundry. No pets.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
510 Barrett Ave
510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733 Your new home awaits you! A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
172 9th St
172 9th Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
650 sqft
Remodeled 1bedroom 1 Bath apartment. New appliances, New flooring, New paint. Tenant parking lot. Garbage paid by the Owner. Tenant responsible for Ebmud/ Pge/Internet/Cable. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 10 miles of Pinole
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
605 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
40 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Downtown Berkeley
20 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
