135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA

Finding an apartment in Piedmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

176 Units Available
176 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Glen Highlands
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grand Lake
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Merriwood
5758 Thornhill Drive
5758 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with balcony off bedroom. Clean and bright unit with hardwood flooring. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 13. Refrigerator included. Available now Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! - https://youtu.be/7UaXzqZvMm8 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave Unit 201
250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1533 sqft
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
61 hamilton place
61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grand Lake
654 Chetwood St.
654 Chetwood Street, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
654 Chetwood St.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
724 Warfield Ave.
724 Warfield Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
724 Warfield Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified

77 Units Available
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified

61 Units Available
$
61 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

23 Units Available
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,399
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

146 Units Available
$
146 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

33 Units Available
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

137 Units Available
$
137 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified

25 Units Available
$
25 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
City Guide for Piedmont, CA

Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Piedmont, CA

Finding an apartment in Piedmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

