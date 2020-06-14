107 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with garage
Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!
Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more
Piedmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.