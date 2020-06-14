Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with garage

Piedmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
26 Sylvan Way
26 Sylvan Way, Piedmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
Charming Piedmont Home Available Now! - We are proud to announce the advanced leasing of a charming Mid-Century California bungalow in the coveted city of Piedmont.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,824
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,223
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mosswood
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
833 Erie street
833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakmore
1 Unit Available
4069 Waterhouse Road
4069 Waterhouse Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2600 sqft
4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
1 Kelton Court 1E
1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
881 York St. - 3
881 York Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom / 1 bath upper floor unit. Comes with parking space, garage, and storage unit. Washer/Dryer on site. Professional quiet building with only 4 units, everyone respectful of the other. Located between Grand Ave.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4624 el centro avenue
4624 El Centro Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1623 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! WONDERFUL AREA! BEAUTIFULLY MATURE LANDSCAPE FRONT AND REAR, FENCED WITH LARGE REAR YARD INCLUDES BALCONY AND PATIO! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND DINING AREA; 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND ONE
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Oakland
9 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
City Guide for Piedmont, CA

Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Piedmont, CA

Piedmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

