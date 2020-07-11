Apartment List
/
CA
/
palo alto
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:42 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Palo Alto apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
48 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
5 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,674
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
50 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,655
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,955
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,022
1148 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
98 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,812
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,884
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
78 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
10 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,095
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
27 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,118
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Washington
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
City Guide for Palo Alto, CA

"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Palo Alto, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Palo Alto apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Palo Alto apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalo Alto 3 BedroomsPalo Alto Accessible ApartmentsPalo Alto Apartments under $2,000Palo Alto Apartments under $2,200Palo Alto Apartments under $2,500
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with GaragePalo Alto Apartments with GymPalo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalo Alto Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalo Alto Apartments with ParkingPalo Alto Apartments with Pool
Palo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerPalo Alto Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalo Alto Furnished ApartmentsPalo Alto Luxury PlacesPalo Alto Pet Friendly PlacesPalo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco