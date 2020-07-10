/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
261 Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Glorietta
15 Valley Drive
15 Valley Drive, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
15 Valley Dr., Orinda - Charming 3 bedroom - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is well located off Glorietta Blvd.It features gleaming hardwood floors, washer/dryer and refrigerator. Enjoy the serene setting in the large back yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Glorietta
237 Overhill Rd
237 Overhill Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1615 sqft
Joanne Heald - Agt: 510-6127650 - Darling home in the heart of Glorietta! Charming, clean and updated. Available July 15 for minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Gardener included. One small dog allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Orinda
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
194 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Glen Highlands
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 2 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Bushrod
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Shafter
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
2606 9th Avenue Unit 4
2606 9th Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing! Terrific, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment property rental in the Very Walkable rated Bella Vista
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Berkeley
1744 Cedar St
1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maxwell Park
5470 Camden Street Unit 2
5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
833 54th Street Apt A
833 54th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1020 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CAMill Valley, CA