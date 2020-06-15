All apartments in Oildale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

539 Snowridge Drive

539 Snowridge Drive · (661) 374-8093
Location

539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA 93308
North Country Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 539 Snowridge Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00

Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you. This home features a Solar Panels, a 54 X 16 RV parking area, Tile roof, Plantation Shutters, Hardwood, Tile and Laminate flooring throughout. Stainless Steel appliances with an open floor plan.........THIS WON'T LAST...

Managed by Mission Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.
(661) 374-8093 or Visit www.MissionRE.com

Schools: North High School, Standard Middle School, Wingland Elementary School

*Applicant to verify*

[Pricing and information subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant(s), additional fees may apply]

Cal DRE: #01924246

(RLNE5709234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Snowridge Drive have any available units?
539 Snowridge Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 539 Snowridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
539 Snowridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Snowridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oildale.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 539 Snowridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive have a pool?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Snowridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Snowridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
