/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Clear Lake Drive
1033 Clear Lake Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2713 sqft
Lovely Model Home for Rent - Upgrades Galore in this Model Home. Downstairs enjoys one full bedroom and bath. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops, gas range, microwave, and pantry. Beautiful, large tile floors throughout the main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4028 Folsom Drive
4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2448 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations.
1 of 8
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4660 Palomino Way
4660 Palomino Way, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
347 sqft
4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Discovery
377 Chaucer Drive
377 Chaucer Drive, Brentwood, CA
Studio
Ask
Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven and washer/dryer combo.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
California Spirit
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Oakley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA