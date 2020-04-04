All apartments in Oakdale
Oakdale, CA
969 Sunset Meadows St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

969 Sunset Meadows St.

969 Sunset Meadows St · (209) 821-3000 ext. 3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

969 Sunset Meadows St, Oakdale, CA 95361

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 969 Sunset Meadows St. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1807 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open House Saturday, 2/8/2020 9:30 am-4 Bedroom In Oakdale! - This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath duet-home. Perfect for a large family with plenty of space for all. The home features an upstairs laundry, granite counters, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances! A great location close to schools, shopping and a quick walk to the park! Please give me a call today at 209-821-3000 to set a time to view this home.

No Pets
No Smoking
Renter Insurance Required
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Applicant(s) must have verifiable income that meets or exceeds three times the monthly rent. Each individual over the age of 18, intending to reside in the home, must submit an application. Application fee is $30 per applicant - if application fee is not paid it will not be considered complete.

CalBre #02086587

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3943696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have any available units?
969 Sunset Meadows St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 969 Sunset Meadows St. currently offering any rent specials?
969 Sunset Meadows St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Sunset Meadows St. pet-friendly?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakdale.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. offer parking?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not offer parking.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have a pool?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not have a pool.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have accessible units?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Sunset Meadows St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Sunset Meadows St. does not have units with air conditioning.
