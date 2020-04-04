969 Sunset Meadows St.

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Open House Saturday, 2/8/2020 9:30 am-4 Bedroom In Oakdale! - This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath duet-home. Perfect for a large family with plenty of space for all. The home features an upstairs laundry, granite counters, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances! A great location close to schools, shopping and a quick walk to the park! Please give me a call today at 209-821-3000 to set a time to view this home.



No Pets

No Smoking

Renter Insurance Required

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



Applicant(s) must have verifiable income that meets or exceeds three times the monthly rent. Each individual over the age of 18, intending to reside in the home, must submit an application. Application fee is $30 per applicant - if application fee is not paid it will not be considered complete.



CalBre #02086587



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3943696)