1454 Grand Oak Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

- This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter tops, gas range, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, ceiling fans, gas fireplace, two-car garage w/ electric opener, front yard and backyard landscaped with automatic sprinklers, backyard patio. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Take E F St. Turn left at S Maag Ave and then right at Grand Oak Way. Pets very strictly negotiable. One Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Yard Maintenance Provided. Alarm system maintained at tenants’ option and expense only.



(RLNE5824113)