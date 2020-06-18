All apartments in Oakdale
1454 Grand Oak Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1454 Grand Oak Way

1454 Grand Oak Way · (209) 566-1800
Location

1454 Grand Oak Way, Oakdale, CA 95361

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1454 Grand Oak Way · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2549 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
- This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter tops, gas range, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, ceiling fans, gas fireplace, two-car garage w/ electric opener, front yard and backyard landscaped with automatic sprinklers, backyard patio. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Take E F St. Turn left at S Maag Ave and then right at Grand Oak Way. Pets very strictly negotiable. One Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required. Yard Maintenance Provided. Alarm system maintained at tenants’ option and expense only.

(RLNE5824113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have any available units?
1454 Grand Oak Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1454 Grand Oak Way have?
Some of 1454 Grand Oak Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Grand Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Grand Oak Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Grand Oak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Grand Oak Way is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Grand Oak Way does offer parking.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Grand Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have a pool?
No, 1454 Grand Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 1454 Grand Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Grand Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 Grand Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1454 Grand Oak Way has units with air conditioning.
