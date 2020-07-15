Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

129 Apartments for rent in North Fair Oaks, CA with garages

North Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025
470 7th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
784 14th AVE
784 14th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1190 sqft
Welcome to 784 14th Avenue within the beautiful North Fair Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence consists of 1,190 square feet of living space and is situated on a 5,314 square foot lot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
86 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,806
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,820
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1110 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
6 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Flood Park Triangle
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
943 Fifteenth Avenue
943 15th Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
This duplex unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fresh new paint, Brand new stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher. Spacious closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer included in garage, beautiful yard with plum tree.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Oaks
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1640 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
20 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
90 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
22 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,597
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
12 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in North Fair Oaks, CA

North Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

