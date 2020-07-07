12816 Jones Bar Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square Feet: 1700 sf

Garage: 3-car detached garage + Ag Features & BARN

Pets: Negotiable

Available When: August 1, 2020

Rent: $3600/month *See Ag Features

Security Deposit: 2x's the rent

Lease Type: 1-year



AG FEATURES:

Barn with 4 stalls, each 12'x12' with 24'x12' attached paddocks (covered 12' out)

Tack Room

Wash Rack with Hot Water

Full size dressage court; 20 meters wide x 60 meters long, with sprinklers

Round Pen 60' diameter with sprinklers

5 Pastures, 4 of which can be combined or shut off to separate pastures

NID fed Pond with Gazebo

No pigs allowed, only cows to raise, not farm, horses, goats, chickens welcome.



BEAUTIFUL 11 acre Agricultural parcel with AG FEATURES galore. This property is centrally located on Jones Bar Road between Grass Valley, Nevada City and Penn Valley. Property is completely fenced and the entrance is gated.



House has been recently remodeled and is clean and move-in ready. The entry, living room, kitchen, and dining area are combined for a great room feel. There are laminate wood floors throughout except two bedrooms.



The kitchen is complete with Hickory cabinets, composite granite counters, 5-burner gas stove, fridge, built-in microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and concrete sink. There is a BIG center island for easy entertaining. Off of the kitchen is the washer/dryer (propane gas hook up), spacious cabinet space for party items. The first full bathroom is also just off the kitchen and includes a tub with ceramic tile surround and shower overhead, tile floors, and granite counters.



Off of the living room is the dining area with access to the back deck. The back deck has a beautiful gazebo for alfresco dining while watching your farm animals graze in the pastures.



Down the hall are all two guest bedrooms, the second full guest bathroom and the master bedroom and bathroom. The first bedroom is currently set up as a den and has hardwood floors and a smaller closet. The second bedroom has carpet. The second guest bathroom has a tub with shower above surrounded by ceramic tile, tile floors, and granite counters on the vanity. All three bedrooms PLUS the living room have power and cable built in for TV's to hang on walls. Shutters on all windows.



French glass doors lead into the spacious master bedroom. There is a LARGE built in bookcase and desk that flanks one entire wall. Access to the back deck via private sliding glass door. Semi-walk in closet. Attached master bathroom has oversized heated ceramic tile floors, tile shower with stone rock floor, spacious vanity with a pull out hamper, double sinks and separate water closet.



House is on well water and NID water for irrigation. Tenant's responsibility to pay for NID ag water, propane gas, PG&E, garbage, and well maintenance (salts/bleach). Tenant is also responsible for property maintenance OR it can be included for additional monthly cost to tenant. Current occupants have DISH TV and Smarter Broadband for the internet.



Central heat/air in house plus attic fan. Detached 3-car garage has plenty of room for all your toys or tools. Hook-up for your generator. This property has it ALL.



Rent is $3600/month. Deposit is 2x's rent. Available August 1, 2020. No smoking, no cannabis. 1-year lease.



Listing Agent: Amelia Barrett, Barrett Property Management, BRE Lic No. 01732628