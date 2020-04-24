All apartments in Nevada County
Find more places like 10622 Banner Mine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada County, CA
/
10622 Banner Mine Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:07 AM

10622 Banner Mine Way

10622 Banner Mine Way · (530) 477-4328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 10622 Banner Mine Way · Avail. now

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City. Home includes refrigerator, 2 burner electric hot plate, counter top oven, microwave and washer/dryer. All utilities, cable TV and high speed internet are included. 1 car garage space included. No pets. No smoking. Available Mid-May. Appointment is required to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have any available units?
10622 Banner Mine Way has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10622 Banner Mine Way have?
Some of 10622 Banner Mine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10622 Banner Mine Way currently offering any rent specials?
10622 Banner Mine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10622 Banner Mine Way pet-friendly?
No, 10622 Banner Mine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada County.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way offer parking?
Yes, 10622 Banner Mine Way offers parking.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10622 Banner Mine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have a pool?
No, 10622 Banner Mine Way does not have a pool.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have accessible units?
No, 10622 Banner Mine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10622 Banner Mine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10622 Banner Mine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10622 Banner Mine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10622 Banner Mine Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAReno, NVRoseville, CASparks, NVElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAChico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CALake Wildwood, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CACarson City, NVIncline Village, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
North Auburn, CAAuburn, CAKingsbury, NVLincoln, CAOroville East, CASun Valley, NVLinda, CAOroville, CAMarysville, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAYuba City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity