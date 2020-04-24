Amenities

10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City. Home includes refrigerator, 2 burner electric hot plate, counter top oven, microwave and washer/dryer. All utilities, cable TV and high speed internet are included. 1 car garage space included. No pets. No smoking. Available Mid-May. Appointment is required to view.



