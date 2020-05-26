411 Coyote Street, A, (front)

Amenities

Commercial offices in a great location in Nevada City. Walking distance to downtown. Good freeway access. Walk to the post office. There are three separate offices, pleasant lobby, and bathroom. Good internet. All offices and bathroom have fresh paint and new flooring. The front office is about 12'6” X 12'10” and rents for $500/mo. The middle office is about 12'8” X 9'8” and rents for $400/mo. The back office is about 19' X 14'5” and rents for $660/mo. If you need more than one space, consider renting two or all three.



To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.



