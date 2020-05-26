All apartments in Nevada City
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

411 Coyote Street, A, (front)

411 Coyote Street · (530) 277-6954
Location

411 Coyote Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
lobby
Commercial offices in a great location in Nevada City. Walking distance to downtown. Good freeway access. Walk to the post office. There are three separate offices, pleasant lobby, and bathroom. Good internet. All offices and bathroom have fresh paint and new flooring. The front office is about 12'6” X 12'10” and rents for $500/mo. The middle office is about 12'8” X 9'8” and rents for $400/mo. The back office is about 19' X 14'5” and rents for $660/mo. If you need more than one space, consider renting two or all three.

To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.

Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have any available units?
411 Coyote Street, A, (front) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada City, CA.
Is 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) currently offering any rent specials?
411 Coyote Street, A, (front) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) pet-friendly?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada City.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) offer parking?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not offer parking.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have a pool?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not have a pool.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have accessible units?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Coyote Street, A, (front) does not have units with air conditioning.
