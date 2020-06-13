All apartments in Nevada City
Find more places like 409 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada City, CA
/
409 Spring Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

409 Spring Street

409 Spring Street · (530) 274-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nevada City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***** PENDING *****
Downtown Nevada City! Enjoy the comforts of downtown living in this darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath + office home with original hardwood flooring. Use your imagination for the layout. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Available June 15
****** PENDING ******
Downtown Nevada City! Enjoy the comforts of downtown living in this darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath + office home with original hardwood flooring. Use your imagination for the layout.

Tenant pays all utilities. No pets, no smoking. Available June 15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Spring Street have any available units?
409 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada City, CA.
What amenities does 409 Spring Street have?
Some of 409 Spring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada City.
Does 409 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 409 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 409 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 Spring Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 409 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nevada City 3 BedroomsNevada City Apartments with Balcony
Nevada City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CA
Gold River, CANorth Auburn, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity