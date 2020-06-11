All apartments in Nevada City
408 Broad St, Ste #9

408 Broad St · (530) 277-6954
Location

408 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spectacular Commercial Retail Space

Retail Shop in the New York Hotel, Suite #9, located on Broad Street in historic Nevada City. Wood floors throughout, French doors open into hallway, central heating and air conditioning. You get display and signage on Broad Street!

605 sq ft. use 712 sq. ft. rent

To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.

Collins Property Management
CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have any available units?
408 Broad St, Ste #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nevada City, CA.
Is 408 Broad St, Ste #9 currently offering any rent specials?
408 Broad St, Ste #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Broad St, Ste #9 pet-friendly?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada City.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 offer parking?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 does not offer parking.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have a pool?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 does not have a pool.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have accessible units?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Broad St, Ste #9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Broad St, Ste #9 has units with air conditioning.
