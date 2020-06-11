408 Broad St, Ste #9

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Spectacular Commercial Retail Space



Retail Shop in the New York Hotel, Suite #9, located on Broad Street in historic Nevada City. Wood floors throughout, French doors open into hallway, central heating and air conditioning. You get display and signage on Broad Street!



605 sq ft. use 712 sq. ft. rent



To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.



Collins Property Management

CollinsPropertyManagement.net

408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959

BRE#01273680