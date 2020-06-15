Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view. Tenant(s) pays all utilities except water. Owner pays for 2 units of water per month. Tenant responsible for all overages beyond 2 units of water. Owner takes care of gardening. Parking for 1 vehicle only. Do not disturb current tenant. One small pet (cat or dog) maybe considered with additional deposit. No smoking, no cosigners. One year lease.



Renters insurance with minimum of $100,000 coverage required!



An application must be completed prior to scheduling a showing. Please complete an application on our website at www.centralcoastrental.com. We look for you to earn three times the rent in income to qualify for the property.



(RLNE2661173)