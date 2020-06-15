All apartments in Morro Bay
902 Pecho
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

902 Pecho

902 Pecho Street · (805) 772-4277
Location

902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 Pecho · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view. Tenant(s) pays all utilities except water. Owner pays for 2 units of water per month. Tenant responsible for all overages beyond 2 units of water. Owner takes care of gardening. Parking for 1 vehicle only. Do not disturb current tenant. One small pet (cat or dog) maybe considered with additional deposit. No smoking, no cosigners. One year lease.

Renters insurance with minimum of $100,000 coverage required!

An application must be completed prior to scheduling a showing. Please complete an application on our website at www.centralcoastrental.com. We look for you to earn three times the rent in income to qualify for the property.

(RLNE2661173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

