476 Rockview Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home has an open floor plan.



Upstairs features include Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen with attached dining area, Master Bedroom and a Large Bathroom. There is also a balcony that you can sit and enjoy the view. Downstairs features include Large Family Room, 2 Large Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Bathroom and another Balcony with a View. Small backyard area allows outdoor space. Home has attached 2 car garage which provides room for storage and off street parking. Within walking distance to Morro Bay High School, Walking Paths and Morro Strand Beach.



There is a shared driveway which requires no parking in driveway.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner pays water, trash, gas and electric (with set monthly limit ($450.00 monthly on utilities).



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/2061200



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available 7/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.