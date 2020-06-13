13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA
Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.
Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more
Finding an apartment in Morgan Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.