Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA

Finding an apartment in Morgan Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16715 Del Monte Ave.
16715 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
16715 Del Monte Ave. - 16715 Del Monte Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2440 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan Hill

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond Ranch
1 Unit Available
6245 Grand Oak Way
6245 Grand Oak Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1945 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1063 Esparanza Way
1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1300 sqft
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
7022 Avenida Rotella
7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood.
City Guide for Morgan Hill, CA

Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morgan Hill, CA

Finding an apartment in Morgan Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

