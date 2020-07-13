Apartment List
383 Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moraga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Paseo De Moraga
117 Via Joaquin
117 Via Joaquin, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2044 sqft
John Nash - Agt: 925-3309474 - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home with convenient location to shopping, trails, park and schools! Well maintained unit features separate living spaces, a formal dining room and large kitchen. Front and rear patios.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Larch
5 THUNE AVE
5 Thune Avenue, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1603 sqft
Clark Thompson - Agt: 925-2548585 - Total charm + on 1-level living with grassy yards. Updated baths and kitchen w/granite, dual pane windows, new carpet, a big wow! Great value in wonderful area where you can walk to 8 years of school.
Results within 1 mile of Moraga

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Estates
3434 Woodview Dr
3434 Woodview Drive, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
5062 sqft
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Alice
159 Alice Ln
159 Alice Lane, Orinda, CA
Studio
$1,950
450 sqft
Fully Furnished studio for one (1) occupant only; no pets please! Minutes from downtown Moraga with convenient laundry mat or have service pick up at your home; also minutes to Orinda...
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:20am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Keys
310 N Civic #502
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1089 sqft
Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies 1 Massive, Amenities 310 - Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies (1 Massive) Nicely remodeled 950 Sqft Keys Condo with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allendale
2817 High Street Unit #9
2817 High St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Maxwell Park neighborhood in Oakland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moraga, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moraga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

