Modesto, CA
3517 Melgren Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3517 Melgren Lane

3517 Melgren Avenue · (209) 566-1800
Location

3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA 95356

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3517 Melgren Lane · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range, built-in oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, inside laundry room (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, gas fireplace, two-car garage w/electric opener, front yard landscaped w/ sprinklers, backyard w/ in-ground pool & patio. Close to schools, parks, and shopping. Located Sisk Rd to Vintage Dr left at Gagos Dr right at Melgren Lane. Alarm system monitored at tenant's option & expense only. Pets very strictly negotiable. Pool Addendum to be signed. One-Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required.

(RLNE5680524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Melgren Lane have any available units?
3517 Melgren Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3517 Melgren Lane have?
Some of 3517 Melgren Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Melgren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Melgren Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Melgren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Melgren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Melgren Lane does offer parking.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Melgren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3517 Melgren Lane has a pool.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane have accessible units?
No, 3517 Melgren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Melgren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Melgren Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3517 Melgren Lane has units with air conditioning.
