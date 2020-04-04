Amenities
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range, built-in oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, inside laundry room (220-V), central heating & air conditioning, gas fireplace, two-car garage w/electric opener, front yard landscaped w/ sprinklers, backyard w/ in-ground pool & patio. Close to schools, parks, and shopping. Located Sisk Rd to Vintage Dr left at Gagos Dr right at Melgren Lane. Alarm system monitored at tenant's option & expense only. Pets very strictly negotiable. Pool Addendum to be signed. One-Year Lease Required. Renter's Insurance Required.
(RLNE5680524)