furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
56 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mill Valley, CA
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Valley
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Valley
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Results within 10 miles of Mill Valley
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
41 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North San Rafael Commercial Center
15 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Alamo Square
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cathedral Hill
6 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,200
490 sqft
Furnished apartments. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, elevator and a pet-friendly environment. Near Willy "Woo Woo" Park, Union Square Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Last updated June 5 at 02:52am
Western Addition
2 Units Available
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
112 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.
Last updated May 26 at 07:41pm
North Beach
3 Units Available
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Telegraph Hill
2 Units Available
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,595
712 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the midcentury Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$6,500
1045 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tenderloin
8 Units Available
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,400
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,025
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
818 sqft
Located in Downtown between Union Square and Civic Center. Two elevators for convenience. Furnished units with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Walk to BART station and the financial district.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Outer Sunset
1 Unit Available
1815 40th Ave
1815 40th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
700 sqft
Spacious Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 274058 Cats required! Available May 24th. Place is spacious and romantic .....
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1504 Jackson Street #2
1504 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
1100 sqft
A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Haight
1 Unit Available
237 Pierce Street
237 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Fully Furnished Victorian 2-3 Bedroom with Updated Kitchen, Backyard Patio and Great Location! AMSI/Maureen Couture - This classic Victorian top floor flat is resplendent with period detail, and offers San Francisco living at its finest! It
