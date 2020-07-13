Apartment List
/
CA
/
marina
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2618 Bluewater Court
2618 Bluewater Court, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2060 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Newer 3 bedroom with loft, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $3,600/month. One year lease.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Marina

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
18935 Kilpatrick Lane
18935 Kilpatrick Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1437 sqft
Brand New 3bed 2.5 bath -East Garrison Home For Rent on the Monterey Peninsula - This home is a completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community!. This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms full of natural sunlight.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 14

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
1251 9th St. #B Monterey, CA, 93940 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 500 square feet $1,450 security deposit Off street parking for 1 car Small storage cabinet No pets accepted This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
City Guide for Marina, CA

Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.

First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marina, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Marina 1 BedroomsMarina 1 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 BedroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina 3 BedroomsMarina Accessible ApartmentsMarina Apartments with Balcony
Marina Apartments with BalconyMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GarageMarina Apartments with GymMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with ParkingMarina Apartments with Pool
Marina Apartments with Washer-DryerMarina Apartments with Washer-DryerMarina Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarina Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarina Furnished ApartmentsMarina Furnished ApartmentsMarina Luxury PlacesMarina Pet Friendly PlacesMarina Pet Friendly PlacesMarina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Monterey BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Monterey Peninsula College