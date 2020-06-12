All apartments in Los Osos
1301 15TH STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1301 15TH STREET

1301 15th Street · (805) 543-9119
Location

1301 15th Street, Los Osos, CA 93402

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 15TH STREET · Avail. Jun 28

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
1301 15TH STREET Available 06/28/20 1301 15th Street, Los Osos - 1301 15th Street, Los Osos. Rental Property is a 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house. Large home with beautiful views throughout the main living area of Morro Rock and the bay. New carpet, paint, open floor plan with lots of natural light, cozy fireplace and large picture windows throughout the second floor. Large fence yard. No animals. No smoking of any kind. Must see!

*Renter's Insurance is required upon move in and throughout the duration of the lease*

California West Property Management
Derek Banducci
DRE Lic. #01276163
(805) 543-9119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4729890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 15TH STREET have any available units?
1301 15TH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1301 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1301 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Osos.
Does 1301 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1301 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1301 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 15TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 15TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
