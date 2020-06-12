Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

1301 15TH STREET Available 06/28/20 1301 15th Street, Los Osos - 1301 15th Street, Los Osos. Rental Property is a 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house. Large home with beautiful views throughout the main living area of Morro Rock and the bay. New carpet, paint, open floor plan with lots of natural light, cozy fireplace and large picture windows throughout the second floor. Large fence yard. No animals. No smoking of any kind. Must see!



*Renter's Insurance is required upon move in and throughout the duration of the lease*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic. #01276163

(805) 543-9119



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4729890)