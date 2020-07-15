/
3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27400 Elena RD
27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25320 La Loma DR
25320 La Loma Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most prestigious luxury homes with Classic Design and Extended Family Quarters in Los Altos Hills, last remodeled in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
630 Nandell Ln
630 Nandell Lane, Loyola, CA
Fabulous vintage ranch house. 4 nice size bedrooms. One at the far right end of the house, would be perfect as a guest room or a nanny room. Kitchen features a beautiful gas range, plenty of cabinets and an open eating area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Esther Clark Park
4198 Oak Hill Ave
4198 Oak Hill Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
93 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,514
1191 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
48 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
23 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,106
1287 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
52 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,191
1236 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,879
1254 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
47 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
De Anza
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,647
1249 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Charleston Meadow
419 Pratt Ln, Palo Alto, CA 94306
419 Pratt Lane, Palo Alto, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f09fcd6b961215945bc648c Beautiful House in Palo Alto, California near Gunn High and Terman Middle School * Beautiful 4-Bedroom 3.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Serra
500 Fern Ridge Ct.
500 Fern Ridge Court, Sunnyvale, CA
NICE 2 STORY HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO APPLE - FIVE MINUTES FROM APPLE COMPUTER Located on a cul-de -sac. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers 1845 SQ. FT. of living space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
