All apartments in Lompoc
Find more places like 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lompoc, CA
/
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1213 West Cypress Ave, #F

1213 West Cypress Avenue · (805) 735-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1213 West Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F · Avail. Jul 4

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F Available 07/04/20 Cypress Woods Townhouse - Cypress Woods, comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove and a small dining area with a door leading to an enclosed back patio. The 1/2 bathroom is located downstairs. The living room is a good size with another slider to an enclosed patio. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Each bedroom has a slider to a small balcony. Also the washer and dryer included and located on the second floor. Water is paid. Access key to the pool, one carport. No dogs please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3351908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have any available units?
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have?
Some of 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F currently offering any rent specials?
1213 West Cypress Ave, #F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F pet-friendly?
No, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lompoc.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F offer parking?
Yes, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F does offer parking.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have a pool?
Yes, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F has a pool.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have accessible units?
No, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1213 West Cypress Ave, #F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAGoleta, CAIsla Vista, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Santa Barbara, CALos Osos, CAPismo Beach, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
University of California-Santa Barbara
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity