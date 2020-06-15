Amenities

1213 West Cypress Ave, #F Available 07/04/20 Cypress Woods Townhouse - Cypress Woods, comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove and a small dining area with a door leading to an enclosed back patio. The 1/2 bathroom is located downstairs. The living room is a good size with another slider to an enclosed patio. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Each bedroom has a slider to a small balcony. Also the washer and dryer included and located on the second floor. Water is paid. Access key to the pool, one carport. No dogs please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3351908)