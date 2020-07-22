Apartment List
CA
linda
apartments with garage
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Linda, CA with garages

Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
5620 Freestone Drive
5620 Freestone Drive, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Beautiful Edgewater Home!! This home offers a large open concept, living room, kitchen with granite counters, island, all stainless steel appliances, great tile floors, and cozy carpet in the bedrooms, all upgraded blinds, double sinks in the main

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1804 Waterfall Drive
1804 Waterfall, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
This home is a must-see! This home has beautiful brand-new wood look porcelain tile flooring downstairs, with new hand-scraped hardwood on the staircase and throughout the loft, bedrooms, master bath and walk-in closet on the second floor.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5555 Rock Cliff Court
5555 Rock Cliff, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1859 sqft
5555 Rock Cliff Court Available 04/17/20 Beautiful 4x2 In Edgewater Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Edgewater Community. Home has many new upgrades, and comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2104 River Rock Drive
2104 River Rock, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2059 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Brookside Subdivision,4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath .Granite counters throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances. Professional decor selections interior & exterior. Tile roof, 2 car garages.
Results within 5 miles of Linda

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER
920 Ida Way, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 08/28/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2100 SQ FT 3 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE 2100 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER
385 Hetherington Cir, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 09/11/20 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE IN YUBA CITY - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A FENCED YARD. 1670 SQ FT.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1361 Val Drive
1361 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1359 sqft
Nice East Marysville location close to Marysville High School, Anna McKenney and Kynoch!! Open flowing floor plan with great room concept makes wonderful use of space and has been recently refurbished: fresh paint throughout, new flooring, new

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1706 Shay Way
1706 Shay Way, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, loft, large master bedroom with

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1574 Camino De Flores - 1
1574 Camino Del Flores, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1648 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom home offers fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms , a nice living room with cast-iron wood burning stove, tiled floors and vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with nice granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, plenty of

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Blevin Road
1713 Blevin Road, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, large master bedroom with walk-in

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1720 C STREET
1720 C Street, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Recently updated home, fresh modern paint, new flooring throughout, spacious living room with fireplace, dining space, open kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave, interior laundry room, blinds, covered patio with nice back yard, two-car
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Linda, CA

Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

