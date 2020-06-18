Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Linda
Find more places like 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Linda, CA
/
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA
5878 Cohn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linda
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5878 Cohn Avenue, Linda, CA 95961
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA Available 07/31/20 3 BEDROOM HOME IN OLIVEHURST - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1014 SQ FT HOME. GARBAGE AND PEST CONTROL ARE PAID FOR.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5854656)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have any available units?
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Linda, CA
.
Is 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA currently offering any rent specials?
5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA pet-friendly?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Linda
.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA offer parking?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer parking.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have a pool?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not have a pool.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have accessible units?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not have accessible units.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have units with dishwashers?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5878 COHN AVE COUNTY OF YUBA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Linda 3 Bedrooms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Arden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CA
Folsom, CA
Davis, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CA
Antelope, CA
West Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
El Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CA
Rosemont, CA
Cameron Park, CA
Grass Valley, CA
Oroville East, CA
Oroville, CA
Florin, CA
Woodland, CA
Parkway, CA
Nevada City, CA
Lincoln, CA
Yuba City, CA
Granite Bay, CA
North Highlands, CA
Lake Wildwood, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Chico
California State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University