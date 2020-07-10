/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1916 Belmont Pl
1916 Belmont Place, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Weston Ranch
2238 Van Gogh Ln
2238 Van Gogh Lane, Stockton, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2602 sqft
Cute 5 Bedroom Home Ready for Move In - Lovely 5 bedroom home in Stockton ready for move in. Home has recent new paint, bedroom downstairs has built in cabinetry, excellent for an office, and spacious backyard.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Weston Ranch
4060 Mist Trail Dr
4060 Mist Trail Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently updated elegant home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This house was remodeled to be your resort, your place of comfort, and rest. A small park is just next to the house which is located in Weston Ranch, Stockton.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
144 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Edgewood
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
