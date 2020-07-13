/
pet friendly apartments
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA
$
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
272 Madrone Ave.
272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
2300 sqft
272 Madrone Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Larkspur
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
15 Mooring Rd.
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1400 sqft
Modern Remodel, Upper level 2bd/2ba Open concept design. Shared veg garden! - Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Larkspur
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
18 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
4 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
