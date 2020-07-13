/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Wright Area Action Group
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
Junior College
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2212 Versailles Street
2212 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Attractive 2-level home in Northwest neighborhood! This fairly new residence was built in 2005 and shows like new.
1 of 13
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
855 Middle Rincon Road
855 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Charming home in Rincon Valley. This home has character and features three good sized bedrooms and two full baths, a free-standing wood stove in living room, low-maintenance yard area, new carpet in the living room and a 1 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Middle Rincon
812 Swift Court
812 Swift Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spacious Rincon Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex with large backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Rincon Valley, walking distance to Oliver's Market and Maria Carrillo High School.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2484 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.
